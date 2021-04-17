Rodeo Update: live interview with champion bull rider Sage Kimzy

From the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Carolyn McEnrue speaks champion bull rider Sage Kimzy about the competition so far.

Rodeo Standings –

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Cole Franks, 88 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Hot Flash; 2. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Zach Hibler, 87; 4. Caleb Bennett, 86.5; 5. Tim O’Connell, 86; 6. Chad Rutherford, 85.5; 7. (tie) Luke Creasy and Garrett Shadbolt, 85; 9. Kaycee Field, 84.5; 10. Cauy Pool, 84; 11. Kody Lamb, 83; 11. (tie) Tanner Aus, Bill Tutor, Jamie Howlett and Hunter Carter, 82.

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.4 seconds; 2. (tie) Brandon Harrison, Jacob Edler and Jacob Talley, 3.5; 5. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Gavin Soileau and Kalane Anders, 3.6; 8. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Cody Devers, 3.7. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Tyler Pearson and Kyle Irwin, 3.6; 3. T.J. Hall, 3.7; 4. (tie) Jay Williamson, Cody Moore, Gavin Soileau, Termaine Debose and Cody Harmon, 3.8 seconds. Average leaders: 1. Gavin Soileau, 7.4 seconds on two runs; 2. Jacob Talley, 7.8; 3. (tie) Jesse Brown, Jacob Edler and Cade Stanton, 8.0; 6. (tie) Taz Olson and Nick Guy, 8.1; 8. (tie) Shane Frey, Billy Boldon and Ryan McKay Nettle, 8.2; 11. (tie) Cody Devers, Remey Parrott and Tory Johnson, 8.3.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 3.9 seconds; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.0; 3. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.2; 5. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Cooper White/Tucker White and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3; 8. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.4. Second round leaders: 1.(tie) Dustin Eguisquiza/Travis Graves and Cyle Denison/Brady Norman, 3.5; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins, 3.6; 5. Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 3.8; 7. Clint Summers/Rosh Ashford, 3.9; 8. (tie) Kal Fuller/Coleby Payne and Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 4.0. Average leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 8.2 seconds on two runs; 2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 8.4; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 9.5; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 8.6; 5. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 8.9; 6. Cooper White/Tucker White, 9.0; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.4; 8. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.0; 9. Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, 10.8; 10. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 11.0; 9. Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 13.8; 11. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 12.5; 12. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 13.6.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Kolby Wanchuck, 86 points on Hampton Pro Rodeo’s Desert Stomper; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 84; 3. (tie) Cort Scheer, Isaac Diaz and Jarrod Hammons, 83.5; 6. (tie) Allen Boore, Chase Brooks and Sage Newman, 83; 9. Lucas Macza, 82.5; 10. Cash Michael Wilson, 82; 11. Brody Cress, 81.5; 12. (tie) Mitch Pollock, Taos Muncy and Tyrel Larsen, 81.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.3 seconds; 2. Bradley Bynum, 7.5; 3. Tanner Green, 7.6; 4. Shad Mayfield, 7.7; 5. Reid Zapalac, 7.9; 6. Riley Pruitt, 8.0; 7. (tie) Kincade Henry, Beau Cooper, Seth Cooke and J.D. McCuistion, 8.1. Second round leaders: 1. Haven Meged, 7.2 seconds; 2. Sy Felton, 7.4; 3. Clint Robinson, 7.8; 4. Cooper Martin, 8.0; 5. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Caleb Smidt, 8.1; 7. Trent Creager, 8.2; 8. Colten Wallis, 8.3. Average leaders: 1. Tuf Cooper, 15.4 seconds on two runs; 2. Cooper Martin, 16.6; 3. Seth Cooke, 17.1; 4. Shad Mayfield, 17.3; 5. Garrett Jacobs, 17.4; 6. (tie) Jake Booze and Beau Cooper, 18.0; 8. Chance Thiessen, 18.2; 9. (tie) John Clark and Sy Felton, 18.3; 11. Westyn Hughes, 18.4; 12. Reese Riemer, 18.5.

Barrel racing: Second round leaders: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 14.17 seconds; 2. (tie) Michelle Alley and Lacinda Rose, 14.22 seconds; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.27; 5. (tie) Megan Champion and Stephanie Fryar, 14.28; 7. Bristan Kennedy, 14.32; 8. Alex Lang, 14.35; 9. (tie) Kelly Bruner and Jimmie Smith, 14.36. Average leaders: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 30.08 seconds on two runs; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 30.15; 3. Megan Champion, 30.24; 4. Kelly Bruner, 30.28; 5. Bristan Kennedy, 30.43; 6. Stephanie Fryar, 30.47; 7. Michelle Alley, 30.49; 8. Ivy Saebens, 30.53; 9. Randee Prindle, 30.55; 10. (tie) Alex Lang and Latricia Mundorf, 30.56; 12. Keyla Polizello Costa, 30.62.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 92.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Oyster Bayou; 2. Laramie Mosley, 89; 3. (tie) Trey Benton III and Sage Kimzey, 88; 5. Jace Trosclair, 87; 6. Wyatt Gregg, 86.5; 7. Maverick Potter, 86; 8. Shawn Bennett Jr., 85.5; 9. Joao Veiera, 85; 10. (tie) Josh Frost and Chris Bechtold, 84.5; 12. Tyler Bingham, 84.5.