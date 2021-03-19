Rodeo Parade 2021

Due to downtown construction, there is a NEW parade route for this year

The San Angelo Rodeo Parade is held the first Saturday of the rodeo — April 10, 2021 — as a way to officially kick off the rodeo.

Regardless of weather, the parade will go on — with the exception of lightning.

This parade is one of the largest held annually in San Angelo and is always a favorite of spectators.

DUE TO ONGOING CONSTRUCTION DOWNTOWN, THE PARADE ROUTE HAS CHANGED, HOWEVER ALL STAGING WILL REMAIN THE SAME.

The parade is held in historic downtown San Angelo, and features riding clubs, trail ride participants, antique tractors, wagons, marching bands and floats.

The specific parade route will begin at Irving and Concho Street, proceed East to Oakes, turn left on Oakes to Harris, turn left on Harris, proceed to Chadbourne, turn right on Chadbourne and proceed to College Street, turn Left of College Street, continue to Irving, turn left on Irving to Beauregard, turn right on Beauregard proceed to Randolph, turn left on Randolph, proceed to River Drive and dismiss. (Refer to map above)

The parade is televised on both KLST-TV and KSAN-TV!

2021 Parade Date:

Saturday: April 10, 2021