Rodeo 2021: Schedule of Events

Our nation’s flag is presented and a prayer is offered during the start of each rodeo performance. — Photo by Ken Grimm

SAN ANGELO, Texas (2021) —

PRCA RODEO PERFORMANCES

The San Angelo Rodeo holds twelve PRCA sanctioned rodeo performances. Each performance includes one section of Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.

Friday, April 9 – 7:30 p.m. ($15.50)

Saturday, April 10 – 1:00 p.m. ($12.50)

Saturday, April 10 – 7:30 p.m. ($20.50)

Children’s Miracle Network: Sunday, April 11 – 2:00 p.m. ($12.50)

Thursday, April 15 – 7:30 p.m. ($10.50)

Friday, April 16 – 7:30 p.m. ($15.50)

Saturday, April 17 – 1:00 p.m. ($12.50)

Saturday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m. ($20.50)

Exiting the bull from an X-Treme Bulls ride. — Photo by Ken Grimm

X-Treme Bulls: Sunday, April 18 – 2:00 p.m. ($15.50)

Military Appreciation Night: Wednesday, April 21 – 7:30 p.m. ($10.50)

Tough Enough to Wear Pink: Thursday, April 22 – 7:30 p.m. ($10.50)

Short-Go a.k.a. “Finals”

The Short-Go, also known as the Finals, is the last of the PRCA Rodeo performances. In this performance, the top twelve contestants in the average of each event compete for not only money in the go-round, but purse and title as San Angelo Champion.

Friday, April 23 at 7:30 PM ($25.50)

Cinch Chute-Out

This is a fast-paced, thrilling rodeo performance featuring eight contestants in the following five events: Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, and Bull Riding. The first go round, each of the eight contestants go head to head and the four with the fastest times, or best scores advance to the second round. From those four in each event, the one with the fastest time in the second go round, takes home $12,500 in each event! The total purse is $100,000 for the single performance.

Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ($30.50)

Rodeo Tickets

Rodeo tickets are now on sale online and at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office.

Ticket prices vary in value depending on each performance. Also, tickets are for each seat, so any person or child requiring a seat, will be required to have a ticket.

The Coliseum box office opened Monday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m.

[CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE]