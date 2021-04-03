Ready to rodeo! Chutes installed at the coliseum (time-lapse video)

San Angelo Rodeo 2021

Rodeo

Fist performance is Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Concho Valley Home Page presents an exclusive time-lapse video of the installation of the chutes for the 2021 Rodeo at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

The chutes help guide the livestock to their proper places for each of the world-class rodeo events. The orchestration of the livestock, cowboys, judges, entertainment, staging personnel, and the precise execution of the logistics involved ensure a quality experience for fans. The chutes are an integral part of a successful rodeo.

See you at the rodeo!

