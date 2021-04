SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin, TwisTedRodeo) – In a matter of minutes, Clayton Sellars shot up seven spots to sixth in the bull riding world standings?

How does that happen so quickly? The key ingredient was riding two bulls en route to his title at the San Angelo Xtreme Bulls on Sunday afternoon in Foster Communications Coliseum. As the only cowboy in the mix to do so, he pocketed $15,217 and pushed his season earnings to $32,704.