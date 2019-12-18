New! Bull Jumping Pro to entertain crowds

French bull jumper Manu Lataste will face fiesty bulls in a tradition known as “course landiase” at the 2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The course landaise is an ancient form of bullfighting held in arenas covered in sand, that involves no bloodshed.

The course landaise is one of various forms of entertainment involving a bull or a cow found throughout the south of France, and the Iberian peninsula. The course landaise can, in a way, be compared with the steer-wrestling events in American rodeos.

This form of bullfighting is a traditional game of cow or bull dodging and leaping. One needs courage, composure and agility to participate in this dangerous sport.