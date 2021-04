SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin — TwisTedRodeo) – The one thing the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo did for team ropers Clay Tryan and Jake Long was give them a sense of normalcy.

They earned the victory, but they were sparked by the chance to rope and a chance to show their talents before packed houses in Foster Communications Coliseum. They placed in two go-rounds – including a share of the championship-round win Friday night – and had the fastest cumulative time with 12.8 seconds on three runs. Each man earned $10,862.