Interview with SASSR volunteer, Jesse White

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo wouldn't be where it is without the board members and volunteers that put so much of their time into repairing, planning, and executing everything that must be done before the start of the first performance.

Kevin Collins is a member of the SASSR Board of Directors. He explains, "It's about three weeks, but we schedule for it, we know exactly kind of when we're needed and when we're not, we there's a little bit difficult but it's been something that we've been working on for a long time like so it's not as hard."

Collings continues, "You know we've had a bunch of different people, now moving into April versus February has created some situations because there's different things going on in April, than there are in February, but as a group we've managed to work it out and it's just, it's a great three weeks for us."

