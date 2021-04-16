Interview with member of the SASSR Board of Directors, Kevin Collins

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Jesse White has been volunteering for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo with his parents, brother, and sister-in-law for years. He volunteers as a way to join with the people in the community, explaining that is amazes him how much money the event brings in for a scholarship fund.

White say, "This year I believe we are in the top five in the world on payout for the Cowboys cowgirls and that's just something that's always really interesting is how this small town in Texas is top five in the world."

The Rodeo Association gives a background on the rodeo's commitment to giving back. They say, "In 1987, college was only a dream for many students, the Association began a scholarship program for graduates from Texas high schools. In the years since, the program has assisted the educational pursuit of more than 170 students. Recipients of the scholarships must participate as members of 4-H, FFA, and FCCLA programs, demonstrating the Association's anchored belief in these important youth programs."