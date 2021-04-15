SAN ANGELO, Texas – Stali Lord is a Barrel Racer who competed last weekend.
The San Angelo Rodeo holds twelve PRCA sanctioned rodeo performances. Each performance includes one section of Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Bull Riding, and Barrel Racing.
Lord says she’s been competing in the San Angelo Rodeo for many years and continues to come back for the atmosphere and the people.
Interview with Barrel Racer, Shali Lord
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Stali Lord is a Barrel Racer who competed last weekend.