Interview with Barrel Racer, Shali Lord

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo Rodeo was first held in 1934 at the San Angelo Polo Fields. From then to now, the sport of rodeo has vastly changed, but one thing remains- the staff, committee and volunteers of this association work relentlessly to put on one of the best rodeos in the nation.

Tuck Allen is a steer wrestler that traveled from California to be a part of the San Angelo Rodeo. For this rodeo, Allen has used the horse of Stetson Jorgensen, NFR Reserve World Champion. He was interviewed by KSAN's Lisette Hernandez about his experience at the San Angelo Rodeo.

Take a look at what Allen has to say about his last weekend in San Angelo.