Hundreds Compete in Slack Competition

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Dozens of young children tried out for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo clown and princess Ambassador Program. According to organizers, this program has had consistent interest since it began and this year saw 37 entries.

Selected participants will help out with the mutton bustin' during one of the 2020 rodeo performances. Organizers are excited for this year. "I really enjoy watching the kids and it's really fun to hear the clowns do their little speil and the princesses you know they have so much fun doing this," said Misty Weishuhn, the ambassador coach for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. "Next time we have this, we usually have this the first weekend of January every year. Please encourage your kids to come out and be involved; it's always good for them."