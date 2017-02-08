Hundreds Compete in Slack Competition

**INFORMATION COURTESY OF SANANGELORODEO.COM**
Slack is defined as an overflow of contestants. We are limited to nine performances and a short-go, with approximately ten contestants per event in each performance, 1200 contestants could not fit into the nightly performances. That is why we have slack!
In San Angelo, slack is two full go rounds in timed events including Calf Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, and Barrel Racing. Contestants compete for the fastest time in each round for a piece of the prize money. Contestants with an average time ranking in the top 10 of all runs, including those from the PRCA performances, will qualify to compete in the PRCA finals! All of these events will be held in the Foster Communications Coliseum. The event order is Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, and Calf Roping each day on Feb 9 and Feb 10.