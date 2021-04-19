Former San Angelo Rodeo performers return

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The final three rodeo performances and cinch chute-out take place starting Wednesday, and while San Angelo is home to a lot of rodeo fans it’s also home to a number of retired professional rodeo competitors.



This includes former bareback and saddle bronc rider Wacey Cody who said, “A dear friend I met in college was competing the other night, and I came to help him pull his rig and watch him ride. I was excited to see my friend that I hadn’t seen for two years, but I’d have been just as kosher meeting him at Denny’s.”



Cody continues, “There’s a certain desire. But I’d have been just as kosher meeting him at Denny’s. I think when you’re back at a rodeo to start competing again for me anyway. And yet I know when, if you only want to get on a bucking horse, when you’re around your buddies that are still riding bucking horses, that’s not the reason you need to be getting on bucking horses.”



A bittersweet accounts from two former performers in the video above.

