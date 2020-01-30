Final adjustments underway for San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo carnival

This year a new company, "Crabtree Amusements," from Staples, TX is operating the festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This year’s first rodeo performance is tomorrow evening and along with it comes a brand new carnival. Organizers say visitors will see close to twice as many rides and will pay for these and games with a new “cash-less” system.

“It’s the first time the carnival’s been here. We’re real excited to be here,” said Pat Crabtree, President of Crabtree Amusements.

Out at the fairgrounds this week, workers put together the rides and food booths for the “Sutliff & Stout Carnival” that accompanies the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo every year.

This year a new company, “Crabtree Amusements,” from Staples, TX is operating the festival.

“We’ve been around since 1978. We do 4 different state fairs from North Dakota to here,” explained Crabtree.

Dozens of workers from Texas and even Mexico put together and operate the rides and food booths.

“I come all the way from Veracruz, MEX. Several of us are hired through an H2B Visa. We started Monday and Tuesday. Now Wednesday, we are finishing the rides and booths. We’re just finishing things up to be ready for opening day,” said Jesus Lira-Guzman, who operates a food booth at the carnival.

The carnival will bring nearly twice as many rides than in years past.

“It’s 40+ on the rides. Of course, there’s a lot of games and food. We have a big variety of rides. We want everyone to be safe. Look at the ride before you ride it so you know what you’re getting on. Don’t get on something and be scared!,” said Crabtree.

There will also be new food booths and a new “cash-less” Midway system, “Magic Money,” used for rides, food and games.

“This year’s ‘Magic Money’ is gonna be different. They come up to the booth and purchase their credits with a credit card or cash. They can load their card online. There’s a lot of things they can do with that.. It’s real interesting but everything out here will accept the magic money,” added Crabtree.

Guests will be able to load money onto the “Magic Money” card at kiosks. The card will cost $2 to set up the first time. “Magic Money-Pay and Play,” an app that allows users to add money to the card via their smartphones, will also be available. Carnival SuperPasses and Unlimited Ride Bands are also an option, but can only be used towards rides.

The carnival will open Thursday, January 30th at 5 p.m. and will run until February 16th. Click here for more information on the carnival.