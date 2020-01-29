Cold and gloomy for first day of San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

Rodeo

Wear your jackets, boots, n jeans because the first day of rodeo season is going to be cold!

A surface high will move off to the east opening the door for increasing clouds Thursday. Highs will only reach the mid 40s with calm winds.

We could see drizzle and misty conditions for parts of the day.

Tomorrow will start off in the 30’s and eventually surpass the 40 degree mark by 3pm.

Skies will eventually clear to sunny conditions for the weekend, just in time for the Rodeo Parade. High temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Mornings and nightly temperatures are expected to be chilly in the 40s and 50s.

