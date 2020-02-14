Carolyn McEnrue interviews Calf Roper Tuf Cooper.

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Chief Marketing Officer for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Steve Rempelos visited San Angelo to prepare for upcoming televised rodeo performances.

The Cowboy Channel is part of Rural Media Group or, RFD-TV, and will be televising the finals of the San Angelo Rodeo along with the Cinch Chute Out. The finals will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 and the Cinch Chute Out will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Foster Communications Coliseum.