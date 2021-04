SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin—TwisTedRodeo.com) – Not many ProRodeo cowboys have a 20-year career, but Chet Johnson isn’t a typical ProRodeo cowboy.

When he began his professional life as a bronc rider in 2001, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo was a big event. He found it to his liking and had considerable success inside Foster Communications Coliseum in a short amount of time.