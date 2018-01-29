Barrell Racing slack sees first $$$ payouts for rodeo

Rodeo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BarrellRacing_1517247711851.jpg

The first paychecks of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo were issued Sunday after 280 barrel racers competed in the first round.

Lisa Lockhart, an 11-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Oelrichs, S.D., won the first round with a 15.71-second run. She earned nearly $5,200.
 
Barrel racing

First round:
1. Lisa Lockhart, 15.71 seconds, $5,193;
2. Ilyssa Glass, 15.83, $4,451;
3. Kylie Weast, 15.84, $3,709;
4. Christine Laughlin, 15.85, $3,215;
5. Amberleigh Moore, 15.86, $2,473;
6. Sara Withers, 15.92, $1,978;
7. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Kellie Collier, 15.96, $1,236 each;
9. (tie) Ivy Hurst and Jana Bean, 15.97, $618 each. 

Results from Ted Harbin, SASSRA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.