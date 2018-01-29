Barrell Racing slack sees first $$$ payouts for rodeo

The first paychecks of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo were issued Sunday after 280 barrel racers competed in the first round.

Lisa Lockhart, an 11-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Oelrichs, S.D., won the first round with a 15.71-second run. She earned nearly $5,200.



Barrel racing

First round:

1. Lisa Lockhart, 15.71 seconds, $5,193;

2. Ilyssa Glass, 15.83, $4,451;

3. Kylie Weast, 15.84, $3,709;

4. Christine Laughlin, 15.85, $3,215;

5. Amberleigh Moore, 15.86, $2,473;

6. Sara Withers, 15.92, $1,978;

7. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Kellie Collier, 15.96, $1,236 each;

9. (tie) Ivy Hurst and Jana Bean, 15.97, $618 each.

Results from Ted Harbin, SASSRA