Barrel racing slack begins, San Angelo Rodeo tickets still available

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over 230 barrel racers will be competing over the next few weeks in slack and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Justin Jonas, Executive Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo says they’ve seen an increase of over 30 in entries for this event just this year.

Slack is held in the weeks leading up to the first performance of the rodeo, which begins on Thursday, January 30 this year.

The first weekend of the rodeo will bring many new events and guest performers. The “bull jumper” will perform the first weekend only.

Then on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the new PRCA XTREME BULLS event will take the place of a San Angelo Rodeo performance.

“Our first weekends is usually one of our best performances because we have a lot of the cowboys that are going back and forth to us to Fort Worth to San Antonio so a lot times some of the biggest names will be here,” Jonas said.

There are many tickets still available for rodeo performances during the first weekend. You can buy them online or at the coliseum box office.

Before you head out to the all new carnival that is “bigger and better than in the past,” check out some of the changes coming to the midway.