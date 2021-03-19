About the rodeo performances and slack

PRCA RODEO PERFORMANCES

The San Angelo Rodeo was first held in 1934 at the San Angelo Polo Fields. From then to now, the sport of rodeo has vastly changed, but one thing remains- the staff, committee and volunteers of this association work relentlessly to put on one of the best rodeos in the nation.

The events are now held in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Of the twelve different performances, 98% off all the tickets are sold prior to each performance, and historically at least ten are sell outs. The PRCA sanctioned rodeo performances include Steer Wrestling, Bareback Riding, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

The San Angelo Rodeo is one of the largest contestant rodeos in the world. It is a “Permit Max” event which takes both PRCA card and PRCA permit holders. San Angelo takes great pride in being the launching pad for many professional careers. We feel everyone deserves a fair chance to compete and to get their start somewhere- why not here? In the timed events there are two days of slack where contestants come to San Angelo to compete for their chance at a slot and check in the PRCA Finals short go.

If you come to one of the ten PRCA nightly rodeos, you will see the guys ranked on the top end of their events. If a contestant is top ranked in their field, they perform in the coliseum performances. However, the short-go, which is our 11th PRCA sanctioned performance features the top twelve contestants from the previous round(s). Roughstock riders will compete in one go round, plus the top twelve advance to the short-go/average. Timed event cowboys will compete in two full go rounds, and the fastest twelve in the average will advance to the short go. In the barrel racing, the ladies all compete in one full go round in slack in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, then the top 120 advance to the progressive or second round, and the top twelve in the average advance to the short go.

The stock contractor this year is Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Pete Carr has a reputation for putting the best stock in the business in front of the crowd and under the contestant, and it creates some of the best match ups ever witnessed between athletes.

There is no concert under our lights, just fast-paced, hard driving rodeo. We hope you will come see one of the crown jewels of rodeo April 9 through April 24, 2021.

Simply put, “This is Rodeo!”

RODEO SLACK

The San Angelo Rodeo is open to PRCA card and permit holders. Contestants have to compete under a permit status until they win a minimum of $1,000 dollars at PRCA rodeos before earning a PRCA card. At San Angelo, the rodeo committee recognizes the status of both contestants levels and has been the launching pad for several PRCA cowboys as they begin to compete and become rodeo legends.

Slack is defined as an overflow of contestants. We are limited to nine performances and a short-go, with approximately ten contestants per event in each performance, 1200 contestants could not fit into the nightly performances. That is why we have slack!

In San Angelo, slack is two full go rounds in timed events including Calf Roping, Team Roping and Steer Wrestling. Contestants compete for the fastest time in each round for a piece of the prize money. Contestants with an average time ranking in the top 10 of all runs, including those from the PRCA performances, will qualify to compete in the PRCA finals! All of these events will be held in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

If you want to see a long list of top performers and get a sneak peek on the rodeo action, you want to attend slack, which has no admission fees!