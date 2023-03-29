SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo has announced some tickets may still be available for purchase.

According to the SASSRA a few purchasers have released their tickets back to the box office which will be available for purchase online only at sanangelorodeo.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.

“NO phone orders! Again, OUR website is the ONLY website where we guarantee the validity of tickets sold. Sites such as vivid seats, Ticketmaster, etc are purchased AT YOUR OWN RISK!” Said SASSRA.

Tickets are purchased very quickly, however, released tickets occur every year. SASSRA recommends checking back before each performance for last-minute tickets.