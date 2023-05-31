ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The suspect and two victims in the Rockdale shooting and standoff have been identified.

Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors says that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of College Street in Rockdale at approximately 9:38 p.m. Tuesday regarding two gunshot victims. The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Billy Norman, Jr. and 35-year-old Zachary Norman -both of Rockdale. The two were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple – where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and released.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Troy Alden Whiteside, of Rockdale. Whiteside barricaded himself in his residence at 542 College Street.

Witnesses stated Whiteside wanted to engage in a gun battle with law enforcement. Members of the Rockdale Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, Cameron Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife, American Medical Response and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, set up a secure perimeter, and started to evacuate nearby residents.

Chief Meadors says that members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Negotiations Teams were brought to the scene – along with members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team. When attempting to deliver a negotiations phone to the front of the residence, Whitside opened fire on SWAT officers and surrounding law enforcement officers with what appeared to be multiple .223/.556 rifles – resulting in law enforcement returning fire.

Whiteside’s bullets struck nearby residences, vehicles and a Milam County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. No individuals were harmed.

Whiteside then called 9-1-1 to report that officers were shooting at him, and that he would defend his home. Whiteside’s phone call was transferred to the Negotiations Team, who conducted a nearly six-hour crisis negotiation with him – resulting in his subsequent surrender to law enforcement at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday without further incident. At the time of his arrest, Whiteside was wearing soft ballistic armor and ballistic rifle plates.

Chief Meadors says Whiteside was arrested and booked into the Milam County Jail for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a first-degree felony. Whiteside could face additional charges for Attempted Capital Murder, a first-degree felony.

According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore – residents were told to avoid the area of Murray Avenue, between Bowser Street and Wilcox, and College Street, from Murray Avenue to Belton.