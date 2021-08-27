Rockdale ISD quarantines intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

ROCKDALE, Texas – The Rockdale Independent School District has decided to quarantine the entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School for the next ten days.

Superintendent Denise Monzingo said in a statement Friday night that the district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels. This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, the district believes closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff.

While allowing time to slow the spread, this also gives the district time to deep clean the fourth grade classrooms. Each new positive case at all grade levels is monitored daily. As of Friday, no other classrooms or grade levels have reached level red.

The district is urging the community to continue to monitor children for any symptoms. Most of the positive cases have cold or allergy-type symptoms. The district suggests if any of these symptoms are present, to have your child tested.

The district has tests available at all campuses, and will be offering a vaccine clinic on September 16. The district strongly encourages mask use, sanitizing and social distancing.

Source: Rockdale Independent School District