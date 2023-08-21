SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Starship food delivery robots have made waves across social media and have recently been spotted on campus at Angelo State University.

The Starship delivery robot delivers food and beverages from restaurants around campus to anyone with the Starship Food Delivery App on their mobile device. The company was founded by Skype co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis to revolutionize local deliveries.

Commonly asked questions:

How do robots know where they’re going?

Most of the time the robots drive autonomously, using a mixture of computer vision and GPS to pinpoint their exact location to the nearest inch.

How does the robot not hit things?

The robot has obstacle detection. 12 cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radars, neural networks and more to detect obstacles, whether that’s a dog, or a pedestrian/cyclist.

How fast does it go?

The robot travels safely at 4mph.

Does it travel on roads or sidewalks?

The robots are designed to act like a pedestrian, so mainly sidewalks, but they cross roads too.

Are they 100% Autonomous?

The robots are over 99% autonomous and can be monitored remotely by a human who can take control if needed.

How much does the robot weigh?

40-45 pounds.

How much can the robot carry?

Around 20 pounds.

They must get stolen all the time!

The robots have many theft prevention measures to prevent this from happening which include sirens, if it is picked up, and the ability to track to the nearest inch. The lid is securely locked, and there are cameras that will record.

Where is the company based?

Starship is an American company headquartered in San Francisco. The robots are manufactured in Europe.

What cities/countries are the robots in operation?

So many. Some examples in the US: Fairfax, VA (George Mason University); Flagstaff, AZ (Northern Arizona University); Chicago, IL (University of Illinois Chicago ); Bowling Green, OH (Bowling Green State University), Corvallis, OR (Oregon State University); but also the UK, Estonia, and Finland.

How much does a delivery cost?

The delivery price can change, but it’s normally just a few bucks.

How do you ensure sanitary deliveries?

The robots are cleaned and sanitized before every delivery.

Are they environmentally friendly?

Starship’s robots are safe and green and 100% electric.

How the service works

Download the ‘Starship Food Delivery App from the App Store onto your mobile device.

In the app, you’re presented with things to buy from a range of local outlets.

You drop a pin on a map selecting where you want to receive your delivery.

Once you’ve paid, a person at the store packs a robot with your order, and you can track your robot as it travels to you.

Once the robot turns up, you get a notification to say it has arrived. You then use your phone to unlock the robot via the app.

The robot then travels back toward the store.

Ready to get your meals on six wheels?



1. Download the Starship Delivery app.

2. Place your order from participating campus restaurants.

3. Sit back and track your order as a robot approaches you!