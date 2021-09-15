Robert Lee ISD confirms positive case of COVID-19

ROBERT LEE, Texas – Robert Lee ISD confirms a student of the school district was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a release from Aaron Hood, Superintendent of Robert Lee ISD, Tuesday evening.

The release states, “the student was on the Elementary side of the building. Robert Lee ISD has already notified all those who were in close contact with the individual, disinfected the areas used by the individual and the campus will remain open.”

Robert Lee ISD advises the community to contact their physician, if they begin experiencing any of COVID-19-related symptoms.

The full release is below:

The previous member of Robert Lee ISD who was last lab-confirmed positive to have COVID-19 was a staff member on the Elementary side of the school, according to release from Aaron Hood, Superintendent of Robert Lee ISD, on Thursday, September 2nd.