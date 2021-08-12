Rob Schneider is coming to San Angelo!

STERLING CITY-- The Sterling City football program is coming off one of the best six-man runs in recent memories.

The Eagles took down multiple top five teams, finished with a perfect 15-0 record, and topped it off with their first-ever state championship.

Now the defending state champs are ready to build off that success. Four starters return from last year's squad, along with multiple key contributors.

Depth was the team's biggest strength in 2020 and while head coach Trey Sisco still thinks it is a strength this season. It's the team's speed that he thinks will give them their biggest edge.

Hear from head coach Trey Sisco in the video above.