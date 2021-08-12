Rob Schneider is coming to San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Actor and comedian, Rob Schneider will perform at the Murphy Performance Hall on February 26, 2022, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Performing Arts Center.
Schneider, rose to fame in the early 1990s on Saturday Night Live, performing with other well-known performers like David Spade, Chris Farley, Michael Myers, and Dana Carvey.
After leaving Saturday Night Live, Schneider had a successful film career which spanned nearly ten films, including “Duece Bigelow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” and “The Hot Chick.”
The performance has been booked as part of Schneider’s “I Have Issues” tour, which will make 18 stops around the country.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.