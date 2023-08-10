SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A part of Howard Street will be closed off from Monday, Aug. 14 – Monday, Aug. 21 due to the beginning of a construction project on the road.

According to the City of San Angelo, the closure will stretch from Howard Street’s intersection with Glenna Drive to the southern end of Howard Street’s Field Street intersection. During closure, both directions of the road will be inaccessible. The road will temporarily reopen Friday, Aug. 18, before closing again the following Monday.

The general location of the road closure. Image courtesy of Google.

The project will begin with the installation of utilities before shifting to roadway work followed by sidewalk construction.

The completion date for the project is set for spring 2024. Sections of roads affected by the construction will be reopened to traffic on weekends and close again the Mondays afterward. The City of San Angelo will announce future block closures as they occur.