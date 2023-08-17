SAN ANGELO, TX— “10 months ago, when I tore my ACL, it changed everything and had a major impact on my life,” said Angelo State junior outside defender Holly Harwood.

On October 5th, 2022, Holly Harwood experienced a life-altering event during the game against West Texas A&M, causing a complete upheaval in her world. The challenges of physical therapy matched the demands of the mental recovery process.

“It was hard. Every day in physical therapy, I had to come in with the mindset that I wanted to get better today. It hurt a lot, and I cried a lot, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it,” said Harwood.

During this crucial period, she discovered previously unknown aspects of herself and gained fresh insights into her perspective on the game.

“I realized that it’s not all on the field. You can make a significant impact off the field. That has changed my perspective on the whole game. A little encouragement can make a player go from being 8 to 9. Positiveness makes a player so much better,” said Harwood.

Harwood receives applause from head coach Travis McCorkle for her ongoing efforts in dismantling mental barriers.

“To have that mental toughness to say, ‘Okay, this is my new reality. This is what I got to do.’ I think that Holly has done a good job with it. She crushed it as far as doing rehab and doing everything she could to get herself back into this position where she would be the most confident she could be just before we start our season,” said McCorkle.

As the August 31st season opener draws near, her dedication to cultivating a transformed on-field persona remains unwavering.

“I want to be better than I was before I got hurt. I want a stronger mindset. I want more confidence in myself. I want to do everything with a purpose. I am eager to show people that you can get hurt, but you can come back better,” said Harwood.