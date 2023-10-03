SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local favorite, Reynas Tacos, has announced they are closing their doors to business with no indication of when or if they will be back.

According to a post by the business, the family has decided to retire Reynas Tacos for multiple reasons.

“It’s been an uphill battle for a while now that has completely consumed our time and energy,” said Reynas.

Keeping up with the business has been weighing on the family and the cost of bringing their new location up to code was too high.

“We have officially entered the season in our lives where family and the time spent with them outweighs any amount of money the world could offer,” said Reynas. “Our kids need us, our grandchildren need us… and quite frankly Reynas has been our lives for over 7 years now.

Reynas Tacos said they are thankful to the community for their support and the memories made within those seven years. The business will still be honoring all booked caterings and obligations made while still open.

“We pray that all our supporters will still say hello in passing and pray for our new journey. Casa Rosa will now be our primary focus and of course our home life which we are thankful for,” said Reynas. “As always, we are here for anyone that needs us and goodbyes aren’t always forever, see yall around town.”

