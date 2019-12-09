Retired Texas Ranger, current TGSO Chief Deputy to announce candidacy for sheriff in 2020 election

According to Clemens & Associates Advertising, retired Texas Ranger and current Chief Deputy for the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, J. Nick Hanna, will announce his candidacy for Tom Green County Sheriff.

Hanna will make the announcement at 4 p.m., Monday December 9 at the Tom Green County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.

Hanna was recent sworn in as the Chief Deputy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. He has nearly 30 years of service in Law Enforcement.

Photos courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

