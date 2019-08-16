Restrictive children’s diets

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The keto, paleo, vegan and other diets are seemingly popular among people these days but experts say you need to be careful when introducing your child to any kind of restrictive diet.

Because children are constantly growing, they need the vitamins and minerals in certain foods to thrive.

“I don’t recommend hardcore, restrictive diets for anyone, much less kids. Long-term success really tends to be from healthy lifestyle changes overall,” said Andria Nussey, a certified nutritionist.

Nussey said that some of these diets can be done in a healthy way, if they also include supplements. However, she suggested that instead, people make healthy changes across the board and not restrict any foods, unless there is a need to because of a food allergy.