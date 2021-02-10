Restaurants during San Angelo do-not-use water order

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday afternoon, the city of San Angelo declared a “do-not-use” water order prohibiting the use of water for things like drinking, bathing, and hand washing. City water was only allowed to be used for watering land and flushing toilets, leaving the community in need of an outside water source. While many individuals and families rushed to the store for bottled water, local restaurants were stuck shutting their doors to their customers.

Two local businesses discussed why this was another burden that came after Covid nearly destroyed the restaurant industry. While some businesses closed due to Covid, the institutions that made it through were face with another hardship without water for over 48 hours.

While the issue continues, owners of these businesses are planning to keep closed to the public and wonder how they will make it out of yet another obstacle.

Though the struggle continues, what’s keeping them hopeful is positivity and resilience.