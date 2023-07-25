SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — CVHP has compiled a list of some of the resources within the Concho Valley available to neighbors facing homelessness.

FindHelp.org is an online program created to search for and connect individuals to support such as financial assistance, food pantries, medical care, and other free or reduced-cost programs.

Temporary Shelter programs

Stay Together Program: (local) This program, at no cost, includes a specialized curriculum, in-home visits, workshops, and more. There is also a 24-hour crisis intervention hotline.

Homeless Veterans Initiative: (nationwide) The DAV Homeless Veterans Initiative promotes the development of supportive housing and necessary services to assist homeless veterans in becoming productive, self-sufficient members of society.

Family Shelter: (local) ICD offers a family shelter that is dedicated to reducing domestic violence by providing a haven, case management, legal advocacy, victim advocacy and educational services to victims

Food

Resources for children

Head Start: Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for low-income families designed to meet the needs of children between the ages of 3 and 5, including children with disabilities. The components emphasized are education, health (medical, dental, nutritional, and mental health), and social services.

Addiction and Recovery

Sober Living: Oxford Houses of Texas, established in 1990, is a state-wide network of addiction recovery homes chartered by Oxford House, Inc. Large houses are rented and located in nice neighborhoods giving anywhere from 6 to 15 same-gender individuals a safe, supportive place to call home.

Financial Assistance

Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition

Utility Assistance: Households that meet eligibility requirements could receive assistance for electric, gas, propane, energy-saving education and budgeting education.

Weatherization Programs: This free program helps better protect homes and save energy. It may include insulation, caulking, weather stripping and repair/replacement of ac units.

Housing Assistance: The program is able to assist families by providing assistance with security deposits and rental subsidies for up to 24 months.

Case Management: The case management program is to help eliminate obstacles in the way of your success, whether that’s the cost of an entrance exam, finding transportation, or being able to afford work or school supplies.

Free Tax Assistance: This is a program sponsored by the IRS that offers free income tax preparation and e-filing to low/moderate-income individuals.

Tablet and Internet Program: CVCAA is partnering with the Affordability Connectivity Program to get eligible neighbors connected to a free tablet and internet.

Hygiene Closet: Households are able to get one hygiene kit each month with items such as toothbrushes, soap, and feminine hygiene products.

Navigation Day: Local agencies take the entire day to provide direct services to homeless neighbors in one central location, such as help to acquire IDs and documents, apply for state benefits, and receive medical care from the La Esperanza Mobile Clinic.

Galilee CDC

Help us keep this list accurate and up to date by letting us know in the Contact Us form if there are programs we should add and/or remove.