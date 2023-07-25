SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — CVHP has compiled a list of some of the resources within the Concho Valley available to neighbors facing homelessness.
FindHelp.org is an online program created to search for and connect individuals to support such as financial assistance, food pantries, medical care, and other free or reduced-cost programs.
Temporary Shelter programs
- Stay Together Program: (local) This program, at no cost, includes a specialized curriculum, in-home visits, workshops, and more. There is also a 24-hour crisis intervention hotline.
- Homeless Veterans Initiative: (nationwide) The DAV Homeless Veterans Initiative promotes the development of supportive housing and necessary services to assist homeless veterans in becoming productive, self-sufficient members of society.
- Family Shelter: (local) ICD offers a family shelter that is dedicated to reducing domestic violence by providing a haven, case management, legal advocacy, victim advocacy and educational services to victims
Food
- Project Dignidad at St. Paul: Project Dignidad is an ecumenical ministry providing food to individuals and families in emergency situations since 1976.
- First Methodist Assistance Program: First Methodist Church, San Angelo offers help to those in need in our community. The Methodist Assistance Office is open Tuesday & Thursday from 1:00-3:00 pm
- Older Americans Act Nutrition Program: The Concho Valley Area Agency on Aging receives funding from the Health and Human Services Commission services to provide congregate and home-delivered meals to persons 60 years of age or older in the Concho Valley Region.
- Meals for the Elderly: Meals For The Elderly provides nutritionally-balanced, home-delivered noontime meals to the homebound, elderly and disabled citizens of Tom Green County and Miles.
- St. Mark Food Pantry: St. Mark Presbyterian Church offers a food pantry that provides free food to feed families and individuals in need. They also supply groceries for residents that do not have enough food.
- Life Point Food Pantry: The Lifepoint food pantry provides perishable and non-perishable food, including meat, bread, and produce (if available) to families in need.
- Freedom Fellowship Food Pantry: They work with the Concho Valley Food Bank, local grocery stores and the people of Freedom Fellowship to gather food and hygiene products. They also offer personal ministry time with one of our Ministry Team.
- Food for the Soul: Rust Street Ministries provides a food pantry through partnerships with local grocery stores and donations from the community.
- First Christian Church Food Pantry: This is a weekly in-house food pantry that provides groceries at no cost to families in San Angelo. Each week, they serve about 150 families.
- Benefit Assistance: Provides assistance with benefits such a SNAP, Medicaid, CHIP, TANF, or the Referral Partnership Program.
- Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program: Open 11 am – 1 pm, Monday – Saturday, and on most holidays, the “Soup Kitchen” feeds as many as 175 people or more daily, with the average patron eating three or more servings of hot food, as well as cold beverages, crackers or bread, and dessert or fresh fruit
Resources for children
- Head Start: Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for low-income families designed to meet the needs of children between the ages of 3 and 5, including children with disabilities. The components emphasized are education, health (medical, dental, nutritional, and mental health), and social services.
Addiction and Recovery
- Sober Living: Oxford Houses of Texas, established in 1990, is a state-wide network of addiction recovery homes chartered by Oxford House, Inc. Large houses are rented and located in nice neighborhoods giving anywhere from 6 to 15 same-gender individuals a safe, supportive place to call home.
Financial Assistance
- Texas Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP): SNAP helps people buy the food they need for good health. People also can buy garden seeds with SNAP benefits.
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): TANF offers cash to help pay bills, buy food and help see your family through.
- Long-Term Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program: The Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program is a rental program designed to assist households with their housing expenses, while they focus on becoming self-sufficient.
Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition
- Utility Assistance: Households that meet eligibility requirements could receive assistance for electric, gas, propane, energy-saving education and budgeting education.
- Weatherization Programs: This free program helps better protect homes and save energy. It may include insulation, caulking, weather stripping and repair/replacement of ac units.
- Housing Assistance: The program is able to assist families by providing assistance with security deposits and rental subsidies for up to 24 months.
- Case Management: The case management program is to help eliminate obstacles in the way of your success, whether that’s the cost of an entrance exam, finding transportation, or being able to afford work or school supplies.
- Free Tax Assistance: This is a program sponsored by the IRS that offers free income tax preparation and e-filing to low/moderate-income individuals.
- Tablet and Internet Program: CVCAA is partnering with the Affordability Connectivity Program to get eligible neighbors connected to a free tablet and internet.
- Hygiene Closet: Households are able to get one hygiene kit each month with items such as toothbrushes, soap, and feminine hygiene products.
- Navigation Day: Local agencies take the entire day to provide direct services to homeless neighbors in one central location, such as help to acquire IDs and documents, apply for state benefits, and receive medical care from the La Esperanza Mobile Clinic.
Galilee CDC
- Helping Hands provides San Angelo and surrounding rural area residents with a resource to provide services for low-income elderly (over 60 years old) homeowners in need of assistance to get light repairs done on their homes.
- Amy Young Barrier Removal Program: This program helps remodel homes to make them more accessible for disabled individuals.
- Jeremiah Plan Transitional Housing: The Jeremiah plan consists of three transitional homes to assist families on the verge of homelessness. The families will sign a lease for 12 months and will work with a financial coach to help them budget and achieve their goals for stable living.
- Noah Estates: These buildings are low-income housing for those facing homelessness. The rent is kept affordable so families earning between 30 to 60 percent of HUD median income.
- Affordable Housing Assistance Program: This program partners with the city to provide affordable housing in revitalization neighborhoods.
- Texas First Homes: This program is for moderate to low-income residents looking to build new homes.
- Handyman Services: Helping low-income families/resident with home improvement needs,
- USDA – Rural Remodel: Helping low-income to moderate-income families make critical repairs to homes.
- Homeownership Education Courses: Each month, they offer a course that will help you navigate owning your home successfully. Every class is available at no cost.
Help us keep this list accurate and up to date by letting us know in the Contact Us form if there are programs we should add and/or remove.