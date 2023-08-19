SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has given residents of the region permission to tentatively return to their homes after progress had been made toward containing the Hilltop Fire.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office made its first report to the public about the fire, located south of Abilene, at around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. After issuing a voluntary evacuation notice and shutting down northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 83/84, the fire was named the Hilltop Fire.

Since then, the US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo Texas has reported at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 that the flames have burned over 400 acres of land and are only 25% contained.

The Hilltop Fire is one of the many fires that Texas firefighters have faced this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service has reported that there are 7 active wildfires in the state, not including the Hilltop Fire. It has also reported that it has received “20 new requests for assistance on wildfires that burned 2,917 acres across the state” over the course of Thursday, Aug. 18, and that 20 wildfires have been 100% contained this year.

People have taken to social media to share photos and videos of the fire’s destruction. Video courtesy of Meri Moorehouse Combs.

As of 9:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has notified residents that were evacuated from the area that they are able to return to their homes, also stating that U.S. Highway 83/84 has been reopened. The office has asked locals to refrain from calling 911 to report the fire, however, stating that the 911 systems have been overloaded with calls.

“The Forestry Service and Firefighters will be on scene monitoring the fires,” the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said. “Please do not call 911 to report the fires. Be cautious and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice should the fires spread.”

Smoke chokes the air and blackens the sky as the Hilltop Fire rages on the horizon. Image courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo Texas.

The U.S. National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo Texas has stated that the weather is still optimal for wildfire conditions and advises Texans to have a plan should a fire start in their area and to be careful when handling potential igniters.

“Elevated fire weather conditions will continue today, so please make sure you have a plan if a wildfire threatens your location and try to limit any activities that could create a spark!” the U.S. National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo Texas said.