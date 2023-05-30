SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents may notice a change in their water during the month of June as the city temporarily changes how it disinfects the public water supply.

Water users may note a slight change in the smell, taste and appearance of their water that should subside after a couple of weeks. This may include a chlorine odor and slight discoloration. According to COSA, the water is still safe for normal usage during this time.

San Angelos water system normally uses ammonia and chlorine as the primary means to disinfect water which combines to form chloramine. This disinfectant is most commonly used for water systems that use lakes and rivers as their source. Free chlorine works better than chloramine to control the thin biofilm of organics and microbes that can build up in pipelines over time. According to COSA, this is common preventive maintenance used by most water systems that use chloramine as their main disinfectant.

It is recommended to utilize a carbon filter to help remove the taste and smell of the free chlorine as well as chloramines. If you have an existing carbon filter on your faucet, reverse-osmosis system or cartridge under the sink, these should remove any additional taste and odor during this period. These can be purchased at local retail stores.

The City will monitor free chlorine levels throughout the system each day to ensure they are at the correct levels. Residents will see more fire hydrant flushing to keep the chlorinated water moving through the water lines.

The change will last from June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will this affect fish and fish tanks?

No change or adjustment should be needed. The process you have in place to remove chloramines in the water should also remove free chlorine, but COSA recommends you check with your equipment supplier.

Will this affect an RO System?

Some reverse osmosis systems are not designed to work with water that has free chlorine. Owners of RO systems should check their operation manuals to ensure they will not be adversely affected by the change.

Will this affect kidney dialysis machines?

It is suggested to check with the equipment supplier and the city has contacted local hospitals to alert them of the change.