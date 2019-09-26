Resident hides under bed during alleged burglary in Big Spring, Texas

The alleged burglary happened Thursday, September 26, according to the Big Spring Police Department’s Chief of Police, Chad Williams and Administrative Lieutenant, Brian Gordon.

They say that around 5:20 a.m., Big Spring Police were dispatched to the Coronado Hill Apartments at 801 W. Marcy. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of glass breaking. That’s when officers reported they found Edward Bateman, 29, and Jason Pittman, 41, attempting to escape through the second story window of the apartment.





After officers detained the men, they found the person who lived in that apartment hiding under a bed. The officers also said they found property from the apartment that had been removed and placed outside.

Bateman and Pittman were arrested and have been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. They were booked into the Howard County Jail.

