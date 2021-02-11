Rescues underway in Fort Worth after overnight sleet turns North Texas roads into ‘Sheets of Ice’

News

by: Nexstar, NBCDFW,

Posted: / Updated:
‘If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,’ Fort Worth fire spokesman says

Thin sheets of ice are making for dangerous travel on North Texas roads and highways Thursday morning with at least three people confirmed to have died overnight in Dallas and dozens of people trapped in their cars in Fort Worth.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Thursday for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Thursday due to the possibility of dangerous roads.

Fort Worth

A “mass casualty incident” is unfolding on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth, where dozens of vehicles collided and left drivers trapped, firefighters say.

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters are going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care.

Preliminary details are unfolding and it is not yet known how many people have been hurt. Drivdahl said it will “take a lot of time” to clear the damage.

“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,” Drivdahl said in a live phone interview on NBC 5. “We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”

Crews are dealing with slippery conditions and using anything they can — sand, salt and kitty litter — to melt the ice as they triage patients injured in the crash, Drivdahl said.

A picture taken from the scene and shared on social media showed several 18-wheelers twisted in the wreckage.

Firefighters respond to a multi-vehicle pileup in Fort Worth Thursday morning after thin sheets of ice formed on North Texas highways overnight.
Firefighters respond to a multi-vehicle pileup in Fort Worth Thursday morning after thin sheets of ice formed on North Texas highways overnight.

Dallas

In Dallas, one person died in a multi-vehicle pileup at about 11:17 p.m. on southbound Interstate 45 at Lamar Street, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., two people were killed and a third was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash along Interstate 45 at Illinois Avenue, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Police say there have been multiple crashes reported overnight, with some involving serious injuries and damage to city vehicles.

Arlington

By 7:30 a.m. in Arlington, emergency crews have responded to a total of 82 crashes since 10 p.m., a police spokesman said.

Most of the crashes have occurred on bridges and overpasses where people are driving too fast for the weather conditions, the spokesman said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fog

San Angelo

26°F Fog Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

25°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

25°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

25°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

24°F Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 25°
Freezing Drizzle
Freezing Drizzle 24% 36° 25°

Friday

30° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 30° 21°

Saturday

28° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 28° 17°

Sunday

23° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 23°

Monday

19° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 19°

Tuesday

41° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 41° 27°

Wednesday

39° / 18°
AM Ice
AM Ice 24% 39° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

1 PM
Light Freezing Rain
48%
27°

28°

2 PM
Wintry Mix
46%
28°

29°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
29°

33°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
33°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
33°

34°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
33°

31°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
27°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

27°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
28°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.