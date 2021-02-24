Representative Darby congratulates Commissioner New on his reappointment to the Texas Transportation Commission

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Representative Drew Darby is proud to recognize Commissioner Alvin New’s reappointment by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Transportation Commission. Governor Abbott first appointed Commissioner New on February 20, 2018, for a three-year term.

“I am extremely proud that Governor Abbott reappointed Commissioner New to serve again as a leader and important advisor on our state’s transportation system,” said Representative Darby. “Alvin will continue to be a steadfast advocate for Texas taxpayers. I am confident he will ensure that the Texas Department of Transportation remains focused on promoting mobility and safety, and maintaining the infrastructure most critical to Texas’ economic success.”

The five-member Texas Transportation Commission oversees the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure the Department best serves Texas taxpayers. Commission members serve overlapping six-year terms appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Texas Senate.

Alvin New is a business investor, rancher and former San Angelo Mayor. New is a life-long resident of West Texas and was born in Brownfield. He has lived mostly in or near San Angelo since 1981.

New spent most of his career with Town & Country Food Stores. He started as a clerk while getting his business administration degree from Angelo State University. New worked his way up to chief executive officer and part owner. He and his partners sold their stake in the convenience store chain about a decade ago. He currently serves as a member of the Texas Tech University Foundation Board and the Goodfellow Air Force Base Advisory Council. New earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in management from Angelo State University.

Representative Darby serves House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.