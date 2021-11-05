Representative August Pfluger honors veterans on house floor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Representative August Pfluger honored multiple veterans on the floor of the House of U.S. Representatives, and here’s what he had to say about them. Veterans day is Thursday, November 11th, until then there are several ways the Concho Valley is rallying in support of those who have served the country.

Rep. Pfluger honored veteran Bill Womack, a World War II hero, who is a part of the group who first brought World War II prisoners to safety.

Phil George, someone who Pfluger described in his speech as a San Angelo legend, is a veteran of not only World War II, but of Korea and Vietnam spending years as a fighter pilot.

Pfluger then honored Maynard Schwertner a Vietnam veteran. Pfluger described Schwertner’s service as life-long because even after Vietnam he established memorials, support groups and Vietnam Veteran’s chapters here in San Angelo.

Rep. Pfluger also honored Gilberto Torres, a World War II veteran. During Gilberto’s service, he was struck by enemy machine guns, survived, was honorably discharged and later received many medals for is heroism; including a purple heart.

Pfluger had even more to say on the importance of Veteran’s Day…

“I think it’s important for us to recognize the service of all of these service members. And as we approach Veterans Day, these are just a few stories amongst many, bipartisan in all our districts. And my hope is that this country can look to the service of these, many of whom are part of the greatest generation. And we can realize that this is the greatest country in the world, but it’s not without sacrifice. It’s these folks and it’s their family sacrifice, who brought us together and once again, I believe that going forward veterans just like these will continue to bring us together. It’s my challenge to everybody in this body and across the United States that we recognize our veterans service and their family sacrifices as we approach Veterans Day.” Representative August Pfluger said on the floor of the House of U.S. Representatives.

Here’s a look at events to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The annual veteran’s day parade will take place tomorrow… November 6th in Historic Downtown San Angelo beginning at 11 a.m.

It will honor those who died during the 9/11 attacks, commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. As well as the 30th anniversary of desert storm. Next on Sunday the 7th, you can help place flags at Fairmount Cemetery. This all leads up to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony on November 11th at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery.