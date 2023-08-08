SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio teenager who is the cousin of the gunman involved in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde was arrested after allegedly threatening an elementary school, according reports from several area news outlets.

WOAI, the NBC station in San Antonio, citing court records, reported that the 17-year-old boy was planning to “do the same thing” as his cousin. WOAI identified the mentioned cousin as Salvador Ramos, who was the gunman in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary last year.

According to reports from WOAI and the New York Times, family members contacted police after the 17-year-old made those statements to his sister.

The New York Times reported the suspect was taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with making threats to a public place and a family member, per the San Antonio Police Department.

The newspaper also cited court documents saying the suspect’s mother “overheard a phone conversation the suspect made this [Monday] morning in which the suspect attempted to acquire an AR-15 through an illegal private sale.”

WOAI also reported the teen suspect’s mother said “she was concerned because the suspect is currently on probation, was intoxicated when he made the threats, and they live near an elementary school.”