Report: San Angelo man accused of sexually abusing child under age 10 in Abilene

Christopher Michael Stewart, charged with a child sex crime in Taylor County, Texas. (Photo: Tom Green County Jail)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A San Angelo man has been arrested for child sex crime that happened in Abilene.

Christopher Michael Stewart was taken into custody Wednesday for Sexual Abuse of a Child Continuous – Victim Under 14 and remains held in the Tom Green County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Court documents reveal an adult made an outcry to Abilene police earlier this week after overhearing a child under the age of 10 tell someone “she had a secret with [Stewart].”

This adult then questioned the child about the secret, leading to an outcry of abuse, where the child described various sexual acts Stewart would force her to perform.

Stewart was arrested after the child underwent a forensic interview with police.

