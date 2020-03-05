Report: Police respond to Ballinger hostage situation involving small child

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are responding to a reported hostage situation in Ballinger.

The hostage situation is at 5th and Eubank, and involves a suicidal person and a small child.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

Several law enforcement agencies are responding, including Ballinger police, Abilene police, the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.