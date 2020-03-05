Report: Police respond to Ballinger hostage situation involving small child

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are responding to a reported hostage situation in Ballinger.
The hostage situation is at 5th and Eubank, and involves a suicidal person and a small child.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.
Several law enforcement agencies are responding, including Ballinger police, Abilene police, the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.
- Schumer on fiery speech: ‘I shouldn’t have used the words I used’
- KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 5th
- ICE Seattle Field Office closed due to possible coronavirus exposure
- Trump administration says Afghan peace deal to advance despite shaky beginnings
- 14-year-old violinist talks to elementary students about musical inspiration