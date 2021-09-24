Rep. Pfluger says passage of Women’s Health Protection Act ‘heartbreaking’

WASHINGTON, DC —Representative August Pfluger called the passage of H.R. 3755, a bill which would codify abortion rights into law, “heartbreaking to imagine,” in a statement issued on Friday.

“Removing all pro-life protections for the unborn makes the United States one of the few countries in the world — alongside China and North Korea — to allow elective abortions until birth,” said Pfluger.

The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 would “permit health care providers to provide abortion and provide abortion services without limitations or requirements that single out the provision of abortion services.” The bill, introduced by Rep. Judy Chu, D-CA, passed the House in a 218 – 211 vote today, Friday, September 24, 2021.

The bill comes after Texas enacted a law making any abortion providers who perform the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy liable to civil suits and on the same day Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that restricts access to “medication abortion” after seven weeks.

The legislation will now move to the Senate.