Rep. Pfluger introduces bill to name San Angelo VA Clinic after Col. Charles and JoAnne Powell

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) announced at a press conference that he introduced legislation to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Angelo, Texas, the “Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic”.

The press conference was held at the U.S. District Courthouse and was attended by Terri Powell McKinney, the Powell’s daughter, and her son, Collin. Representatives from Goodfellow Air Force Base and Angelo State University were also present. Both institutions publicly declared their support for this bill during the press conference.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr., President of Angelo State University, offered support on behalf of the university and personally, stating that as a veteran he knew what an important role the Powells played in the community.

Col. Andres Nazario, Commander of the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base also spoke at the conference sharing how vital the Powells were in keeping Goodfellow AFB up and running.

“San Angelo is where the Powells lived but Goodfellow is the house they built,” Nazario said.

The introduction of the bill is the first step in the legislative process. Pfluger has high hopes that it will garner support from congress.

Pfluger also urges citizens who at any point have called San Angelo or the Concho Valley home, to contact their local representatives and encourage them to endorse this bill.