Remembering Rudy: West Texas shooting victim lived in Las Vegas; he moved after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Among the seven people tragically killed in a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas over the weekend, was a man who lived in Las Vegas. Rodolfo Arco had recently moved from Las Vegas to the area in west Texas.

Arco whose friends and family called him Rudy, lived in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He had only moved to Odessa, Texas last year.

His loved ones said he left Las Vegas to get away from gun violence. According to them, Rudy was an optimistic guy.

“He always saw the good things; the glass half full, the possibilities of life,” said his sister Maria Arco.

Rudy’s family is still processing the pain of losing him.

“I can’t call him; I can’t see how he’s doing,” Maria said.

Maria’s hurt a gunman’s rampage cheated her brother from seeing his youngest children grow up.

“The missing memories, the family trips, the family outings, the vacations together, the good times; those things are gone; they’re gone forever,” Maria said. ” They were ripped from us.”

Rudy’s death is even more tragic because is after living in Las Vegas since 1997, he moved to Odessa, Texas to keep his family safe. The 1 October massacre that occurred in Las Vegas had a big impact on that decision.

“I think it’s ironic that he went where he felt they would be safer for them, and he ends up dying,” Maria said. “It’s inconceivable. It’s not about geography or where you’re going to be safe.”

Maria says she wants to focus on Rudy’s life, not his death. She says he came to the United States in 1969 as a refugee from Cuba. He owned a few taquerias in Las Vegas called Super Burrito, and had recently started a trucking company in Odessa.

“He always had a plan for the future,” Maria said.

Rudy’s future was sadly cut short, but his legacy will live on.

“He always felt that if you had a breath of life and God on your side, you can do anything,” Maria said.

Rudy’s loved ones are planning to hold a memorial for him in Las Vegas later this month. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Arco family.