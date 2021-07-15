Remembering Ken Landon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many citizens in the Concho Valley are mourning the passing of Ken Landon.

According to police, Landon died of natural causes and was found in his home.

Landon was a man of many talents. Many remember him for his incredible contributions to the International Waterlily Garden in San Angelo.

The City of San Angelo’s website boasts of one of those major contributions:

On April 26, 2011, the 82nd Legislature of the State of Texas formally designated Nymphaea, “Texas Dawn” as the Official Water Lily of the State of Texas. San Angelo is home to the “Texas Dawn,” which was created by Ken Landon. City of San Angelo’s website

Landon has also been recognized by the the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society. Their comments can be seen below.

Ken, of San Angelo, Texas, has had a long interest in waterlilies including a particular interest in species varieties. He assisted Dr. Bill Turner at the university of Texas in obtaining some rare Nymphaea no longer found in their native habitat. He also located, retrieved and researched Nymphaea ampla var. polysepala and N. flavovirens [N. gracilis] in Mexico, and has written papers on the genus Nymphaea which have been published in Phytologia. Ken grows many of these rare species lilies at his home and displays them in the IWGS Certified Collection which he established at Civic League Park in San Angelo Texas. He maintains this collection and also guides high school students who work on it. Ken has shared this rare genetic material with other hybridizers and members of the IWGS. He has also had success in hybridisation himself with the introduction of Nymphaea ‘Texas Dawn’, ‘Ineta Ruth’, ‘Rhonda Kay’ and ‘Jennifer Rebecca’.

Landon was also interviewed and featured on both KLST and KSAN many times throughout the years. The video below features Landon.

Landon and his prized waterlily collection were also featured in a 2011 New York Times article.

For more information about the International Waterlily Collection, you can view their Facebook page here.

Landon was also known for his skills as a professional pyrotechnician.

He was in charge of many fireworks shows including the annual Pops Concerts put on by the San Angelo Symphony.

At this point, no information about services for Landon have been shared.