Remembering Gregorio Gutiérrez, founder of bilingual newspapers Conexión San Angelo, Conexión Del Rio

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In mid-November of 2020, Gregorio Gutiérrez, founder and CEO of the bilingual newspaper Conexión San Angelo, and many other publications, tested positive for COVID-19.

The publication announced that after a long battle with the virus, Gutiérrez passed away on December 13, 2020.

According to his biography on the newspaper’s website, Gutiérrez was born and raised in Mexico and began working at the age of 12. He came to the United States in 1984 and moved to San Angelo in 1986. He married his wife Araceli Gutierrez in 1990, who is also his business partner. He officially became a U.S. Citizen in 2000 and created Conexión Hispana shortly after. The publication quickly grew and generated more publications which include, Conexión San Angelo, Conexión Del Rio, Conexión a la Salud, Conexión Cristiana, and Art & Culture Connection.

“The Consulate of Mexico is the equivalent of the Governor of Texas. When they switch offices every four years they go to a place and ask people hey do you need my help, we’ll help you. He said you know what, most people look to us for help, instead we go to Gregorio and he provides help. He is the bridge between the Hispanic and non-Hispanic. He loves the community. That’s how I want people to remember my dad, he wants and he wanted to and he still wants for that bridge to continue to merge, because his community, number one the love for his family, but his love for the community, not only do I speak about it but people from another country speak about my dad that way. So that’s how I would like people to remember my dad that we he wanted to bridge the community in many, many. many ways,” Ricardo Gutiérrez, son of Gregorio Gutiérrez said.

If you would like to help support the family financially, there is a GoFundMe account that has been set up.

Services for Gutiérrez include:

Tuesday, December 15 – A viewing that is open to the public held at Harper’s Funeral Home

Wednesday, December 16 – Small ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harper’s Funeral Home

Thursday, December 17 – Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at Southgate Church and Gutiérrez will be laid to rest at Fairmount Cemetery around 1 p.m.

​Biografía de Gutiérrez:

“Gregorio Gutiérrez es el fundador / CEO / presidente de Conexión Hispana-Periódico Bilingüe. Al crecer en México, a la edad de 12 años comenzó a trabajar. Gregorio, cuando era niño tuvo una gran visión que se extendió más allá de su pueblo. Esa visión lo llevó a los Estados Unidos en 1984, estableciéndose en San Angelo en 1986, en 1990 se casó con su actual esposa y compañera de negocios, Araceli Gutiérrez. En el 2000 se convirtió en ciudadano de los Estados Unidos.

Su experiencia laboral varía desde trabajar como farmacéutico hasta trabajar en agencias federales de comunicaciones y estaciones de radio. Trabajó localmente en la estación de Radio en español KSJT y en 1992 creó para KLST-TV un programa piloto titulado “Simplemente Latino”.

Gregorio fundó en San Angelo Conexión Hispana el primer periódico bilingüe, ahora en su expansión y crecimiento, se incluye Conexión Del Rio, Conexión a la Salud, Conexión Cristiana y Conexión al Arte y la Cultura.”