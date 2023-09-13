WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most Americans can tell you exactly where they were when planes hit the twin towers. It was a day full of tragedy but later met with national unity.

“Today, we gather together 22 years after the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, we gather to honor the lives we lost. We gather to witness the courage that was shown, and we gather to remember that unity was forged in this national crucible,” says Admiral Christopher Grady Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Friday, the department of defense remembered those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. A day testing our national character.

“The events of 911 transformed our nation and how we view our national security. It also transformed each of us individually in ways that we don’t always talk about publicly. That’s why we hold this special observance each year to hold space for this community,” says Kathleen Hicks Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Locally the Central Texas community is also honoring and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. With the Heart of Texas Marine Corp holding it’s 5th Annual Memorial Stair climb on Saturday.

On Monday, the Waco Fire Department’s observance will start at 7:40 in the morning, general alarms will play at 7:46 and 8:03 to signify when planes hit the Twin Towers in New York. Then at 9:37 and 10:03 announcements will be made over the radio to observe when planes crashed into the Pentagon and a Field in Shanksville Pennsylvania.