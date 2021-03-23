Remarkable Women: Angela Pitre

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2nd Annual Remarkable Women Contest is being held nationwide. Nominations were accepted throughout the month of January.

One of the finalists for the Concho Valley is Angela Pitre.

“I’m not remarkable my any means, let me tell you, school teachers who have to deal with this pandemic are remarkable…nurses and healthcare workers like my sister-in-law and my best friend Donika, they’re remarkable,” Pitre said.

Angela Pitre has a lot of arguments about why she’s not remarkable. While describing how her mom donated a kidney to her special needs brother she also shared that she did too.

“I donated my kidney to my brother in 2016 and it was minimal, I was back to work within 2, 3 weeks it was no big deal,” Pitre said.

Still calling it no big deal and giving her mom the most credit. Learning to work with others and share in common goals comes from her upbringing. Born in San Angelo and raised in Ozona, Angela was on her fair share of teams.

“I’m from Ozona, you did everything. I was in the band, I was drum major, I played saxophone, I was in the flag corps, I played basketball, I ran track…well I tried not to run as much as possible but… I did run track. I was very involved in our church, first Baptist Church, sang in the choir,” Pitre said.

She was also involved in 4H. that’s where she originally fell in love with cooking. Later in life, she worked at the same restaurant for 15 years.

“Every single position in that restaurant as possible, from hosting, cleaning the restrooms, to washing dishes, all the way up to cooking on the line, and that’s where I fell in love with the service industry. I love cooking, this is really, really what I want to do and if I can do that in an environment that’s me…sports, and comradery and friendship? Heck yeah. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” Pitre said.

Now she’s the General Manger of her own eatery.

“I’m getting to do something that I love every day and I enjoy coming into work every day,” Pitre said.

Her passion, drive, and work ethic is something she hopes she passed on to her employees and five kids.

“I birthed three and I have two bonus sons,” Pitre said.

Her oldest daughter even works with her now. But, despite leading by example, Angela says she doesn’t consider herself a mentor.

“You just do what you have to do to give your children a nice life and to succeed and if you’re not moving forward and you’re staying stagnant, then you’re never going to grow and isn’t that the whole plan in life is tot grow and become something better? I always tell my kids ‘just do the next right thing.’ If you just keep doing the next right thing, and moving forward, the sky is the limit right?” Pitre said.

While Angela may argue that she’s not remarkable….there are many others who will say she is.

Nomination letter:

“Angela is a better than the best mom, daughter, friend, sister and business manager. She is a loving mom to 5 kids ranging in age from 6 to 19. She is their taxi driver, cook, homemaker, story reader, homework helper and super hugger! She looks after her parents, calling and checking by so very often, ensuring they don’t ever need for anything. She helps care for and is best friend to her adult mentally challenged brother. She manages a restaurant from top to bottom. From cooking to payroll to ordering to guiding her young employees- she gives a hundred percent. She loves The Lord and is His Hands, Feet and Voice.”