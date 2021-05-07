Remains of deceased infant body found in Brady Lake

BRADY, Texas (MAY 7)- At approximately 1:48 PM, the Brady Police Department was summoned to Brady Lake for the discovery of a deceased infant.

Police received a testimony from a local fisherman, who brought them to the location of the deceased child’s body:

“I was out fishing when I observed a partially submerged ammunition canister near the water’s edge. When I removed the can from the water, I noticed that it was heavy and decided to open it to see what was inside. However, I made the ghastly discovery of the child’s body and contacted law enforcement immediately” Local Brady fisherman

The area where the body was found was closed off to pedestrians and watercraft upon further investigation. Joel Timms (Texas Ranger), Maggie Sawyer (Justice of the Peace), and the Heritage Funeral Home (representatives) were summoned to the scene to perform assessments and responsibilities.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Central Texas Medical Examiner’s Office in Lockhart, Texas. No information has been provided on the child’s identity, gender, or cause of death at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation and more information will be updated later.

Stevie Thomas (Chief of Police Brady)