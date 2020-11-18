Reliant returns to light up Concho Christmas celebration

San Angelo, Texas – Concho Christmas Celebration is pleased to announce that Reliant will return as Illumination Sponsor for the Tour of Lights in 2020, a 2.5-mile drive along the banks of the Concho River with more than 3 million lights and 70 Christmas Greeting Cards. The Tour of Lights season begins with a soft opening on Friday, December 4th and continues every evening through Thursday, December 31st. The Tour is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday night.

Reliant is also bringing its signature blinking Santa hats for all to enjoy, which will be handed out at the entrance of the Tour of Lights this year, one for each vehicle that visits the Tour.

“While most people know Reliant as a trusted electricity provider in Texas, we’re also passionate about being a positive force in our communities,” said Leanne Schneider, Director of Community Relations, Reliant. “Lighting up the holidays is what we do best, and we are excited to partner with Concho Christmas to provide the community a safe holiday activity that everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their car!”

The Tour of Lights encompasses animated scenes depicting the 12 days of Christmas, a toy factory, a gingerbread house, an elaborate nativity scene, a national patriotism flag and Santa Claus among others. Concho Christmas Celebration is looking forward to a long relationship with Reliant, now and in years to come.